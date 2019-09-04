Selfkey (KEY) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, Binance and RightBTC. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $50,830.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.24 or 0.04411308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Kucoin, OKEx, RightBTC, Binance, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.