ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. ValuEngine lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total value of $475,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,208 shares of company stock valued at $31,149,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,343.25, a P/E/G ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.13. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

