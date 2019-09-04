SHPING Market Capitalization Tops $88,549.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 72.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $88,549.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00205633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.01260938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00085714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019624 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,831,485 tokens. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

