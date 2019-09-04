Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $106.61

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.61 and traded as high as $101.70. Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 34,670 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.18.

In related news, insider James C. McMahon bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($43,904.35).

Sigma Capital Group Company Profile (LON:SGM)

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

