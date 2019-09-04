Signal Token (SIG) Trading 136.8% Higher Over Last Week

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Signal Token has a market cap of $9.93 million and $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signal Token has traded 136.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Signal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $33.94 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signal Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.04462177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Signal Token Profile

Signal Token (SIG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 coins. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signal Token’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signal Token

Signal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.