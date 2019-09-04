SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0309 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, DragonEX and Tidex. SingularityNET has a market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00205994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.01252885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00085794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019506 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Tidex, Binance, Liqui and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

