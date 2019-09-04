Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,392,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $601,847,000 after buying an additional 410,681 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,396,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $314,006,000 after buying an additional 481,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,313,126 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $309,294,000 after buying an additional 171,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $131,125,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,824,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after buying an additional 1,410,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,247 shares of company stock valued at $866,743 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.76. 26,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,156. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

