Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,945 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 86.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 181.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $65,000.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $6,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 81,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $6,900,128.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. 410,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,158. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $92.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.12.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

