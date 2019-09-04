Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of Medpace worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 18.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $79.78. 3,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

