Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $2.40 Million in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

