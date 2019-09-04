Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,800 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortive by 16.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,119,000 after acquiring an additional 661,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,318,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,244,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,702,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. 3,026,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,922. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen cut Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.68.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

