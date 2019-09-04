Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 500 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,448,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.