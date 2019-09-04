Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $3.04 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of Main Street Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 300,000.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

MAIN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley set a $43.00 target price on Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

