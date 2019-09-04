SmartCash Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $127,932.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,549.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.01666148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.12 or 0.02782757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00638980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00702809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00425552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008899 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Braziliex, CoinBene, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

