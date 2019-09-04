SmartCoin (SMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, SmartCoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $32,378.00 and $8.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00638542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,405,076 coins. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

