Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.58–0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-268 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.29 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $-0.19–0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,923. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Smartsheet has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $55.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,855,761 shares of company stock valued at $475,050,155. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

