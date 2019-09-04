Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.58

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.58 and last traded at C$15.71, with a volume of 441464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.63.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.51.

About Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.