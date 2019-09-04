Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2019 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

8/23/2019 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

8/12/2019 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

NYSE SQM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 704,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,788. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $494.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.73 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

