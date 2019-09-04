SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.66

SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and traded as low as $25.50. SolGold shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 1,768,826 shares changing hands.

SOLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $466.78 million and a PE ratio of -14.05.

In other news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £112,000 ($146,347.84).

About SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

