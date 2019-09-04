Somero Enterprises, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Somero Enterprises stock traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,174. Somero Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a market cap of $125.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.55.

Separately, FinnCap cut their price target on Somero Enterprises from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

