SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Shares Down 8.8%

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76, 19,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 407,774% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

