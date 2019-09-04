SophiaTX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113,473.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $719,421.00 and approximately $113,473.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bit-Z and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.04486253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 355,953,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,480,316 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Kucoin, Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.