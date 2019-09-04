SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:MBG)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

MBG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 448,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,829. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

