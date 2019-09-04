SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Declares — Dividend of $0.07

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. 5,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,595. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

