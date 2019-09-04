Spiking Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $747,336.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.69 or 0.04420171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.