Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 88.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 120.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,921. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

