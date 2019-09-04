Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Square makes up 2.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Square by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Square by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 376.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,352,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,297,699.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,953 shares of company stock worth $5,367,090. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,383. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,051.00, a PEG ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

