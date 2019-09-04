Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 132.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $18,132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,242,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,477,000 after purchasing an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 195,548 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 170,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 114,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,198. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.