State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,050,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,411,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,878,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,951,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,925,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.98.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.41. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

