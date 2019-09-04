State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter M. Bristow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.50, for a total value of $9,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 200 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $370.55 per share, with a total value of $74,110.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 386,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,144,576.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,965 and sold 50,000 shares valued at $22,625,100. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $434.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.18 and a 1 year high of $477.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

