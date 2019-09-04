State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Buys 6,882 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,358,000 after purchasing an additional 913,293 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,432,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,083,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

In related news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,969. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,487. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $218.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

