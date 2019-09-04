State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Sells 495,550 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,876,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495,550 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 9.31% of Donaldson worth $604,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,819,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $689,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,882. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

