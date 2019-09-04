Steem Dollars Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $28,133.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00007531 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,630.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.41 or 0.02798351 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002098 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00805659 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003194 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,596,244 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

