Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Sells $133,625.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Robert Edward Grady sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $133,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,307 shares in the company, valued at $604,359.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 260,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.94 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 82,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 143.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 273,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 81.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 112,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

