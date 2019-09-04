STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 93,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,825 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

