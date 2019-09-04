Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.12

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.12 and traded as low as $122.34. Stobart Group shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 1,418,646 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on STOB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Stobart Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.27) price target on shares of Stobart Group in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $467.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

