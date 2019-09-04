StrongHands Reaches Market Capitalization of $640,516.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal, STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $640,516.00 and $1,145.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,079,169,083,987 coins and its circulating supply is 9,318,937,910,533 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Coindeal, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

