Student Transportation (TSE:STB) Trading Up ∞

Student Transportation Inc. (TSE:STB) (NASDAQ:STB) shares were up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.63, approximately 215,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 318,034 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.63.

Student Transportation Company Profile (TSE:STB)

Student Transportation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides school bus transportation and management services to public and private schools in North America. The company offers contracted, managed, special needs transportation, direct-to-parent, and charter services. It operates approximately 290 contracts with a fleet of 13,000 vehicles.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Student Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Student Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.