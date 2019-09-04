Sunniva (CNSX:SNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.91

Sunniva Inc (CNSX:SNN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 36574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Sunniva Company Profile (CNSX:SNN)

Sunniva Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated medical cannabis company in California and Canada. The company focuses on producing medical cannabis; and converting trim to extracted products, such as cannabis oil. It also owns and operates a network of 7 clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis; and provides custom, private-label vaporizers serving approximately 80 brands in the North American marketplace.

