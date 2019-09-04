SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 92,305 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 220,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 205,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,676. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

