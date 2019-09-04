Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $204.72 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,212,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,732 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.80% of IHS Markit worth $204,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,697,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,388,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. 51,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,150. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFO. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $3,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,172.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

