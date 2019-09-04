Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $294.14 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,457,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,788 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $294,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. 399,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,913. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

