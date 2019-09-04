Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79,408 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.16% of Lowe’s Companies worth $129,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.56. 293,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

