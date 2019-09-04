Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 560,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,954,292. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

