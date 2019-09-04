Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 27,200 AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $48,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,094.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $1,019,575.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

