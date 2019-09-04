Swiss National Bank Buys 3,900 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Hostess Brands worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hostess Brands by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

TWNK opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

