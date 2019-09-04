Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $4,227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 1,713,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

