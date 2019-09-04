Synereo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,302.00 (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Synereo has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Synereo has a market cap of $1.71 million and $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synereo token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00207115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.01258215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009677 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00086126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Synereo Token Profile

Synereo (AMP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synereo is hyperspace.app. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synereo is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Buying and Selling Synereo

Synereo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN LATOKEN LATOKEN Bittrex Upbit HItBTC Fubt.top (China). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synereo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synereo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

