Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.97

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.97 and last traded at $142.91, with a volume of 31207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $2,011,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,056.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,503 shares of company stock worth $6,474,092. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

