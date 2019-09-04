Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 152 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,349. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Argus increased their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

